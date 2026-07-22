5 sub-250cc motorcycles I would buy for their sporty stance

The sub-250cc category is attractive for Indian customers who want a bike that has a sporty stance in a decent budget. Additionally, these bikes are more powerful than the average commuter bikes, with a grain of better looks owing to their fully-faired nature. Here are 5 sub-250cc motorcycles to buy for their sporty stance:

1 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 EMI starting at just ₹2,700/ month Check Eligibility The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is the fully-faired 250cc motorcycle from the stables of the Japanese automaker. Additionally, it is the most expensive bike when it comes to the budget range of Suzuki. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is powered by a 249cc four-cycle, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that puts out 26 bhp and 22.2 Nm of torque. Moreover, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.92 lakh.

2 Hero Karizma XMR Hero Karizma XMR EMI starting at just ₹2,600/ month Check Eligibility The Karizma is a legendary nameplate which has been active since 2003. The Hero Karizma XMR is a descendant of the same nameplate boasting a fully-faired body. The Karizma XMR is powered by a 210cc four-stroke, four valve, single-cylinder, liquid cooled, DOHC engine churning 25 bhp and 20.4 Nm of torque. Additionally, the Hero Karizma XMR boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.86 lakh.

3 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 EMI starting at just ₹2,400/ month Check Eligibility The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 was made for sporty performance and stance, all while looking extremely menacing. The Pulsar nameplate, much like the Karizma, is legendary. The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is powered by a 199.5cc liquid-cooled engine that produces 24.2bhp at 9,750rpm and 18.7Nm at 8,000rpm mated with a 6 speed gearbox. In addition, the Bajaj Puslar RS200 boasts a price tag of ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 KTM RC 200 KTM RC 200 EMI starting at just ₹3,000/ month Check Eligibility The RC 200 from Austrian automaker, KTM’s stable is the fully-faired sibling of the Duke 200. The colour palette of Black and Orange makes the motorcycle look extremely sporty. The KTM RC 200 is powered by a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC fuel injected engine producing 24.66 bhp and 19.2 Nm of torque. It boasts a price tag of ₹2.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

5 Yamaha R15 Yamaha R15 V4 EMI starting at just ₹2,400/ month Check Eligibility The Yamaha R15 is one of the most popular fully-faired motorcycles in the Indian market, having a cult following. The R15 has the smallest engine of all the bikes on the list, being powered by a 155cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine that produces 18 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque. It has a fuel tank capacity of 11 litres. Moreover, it has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.57 lakh.

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