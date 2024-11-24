HT Auto
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 launched: Most expensive 350 cc RE. Here's what it gets

24 Nov 2024
  • The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the Classic 350 but gets a different look and feel that sets it apart.
The Indian motorcycle maker, Royal Enfield has expanded its 350 cc lineup with the launch of the Goan Classic 350. Based on the Classic 350, the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is the fifth motorcycle to be based on the company’s J-Series platform. Interestingly, the new Goan Classic 350 is the most expensive 350 cc motorcycle by the company currently. Here are the key highlights of the new Classic 350 based bobber.

1

Dimensions

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 gets almost similar dimensions to the Classic 350. The length of the bike is 2,130 mm and the width of the bike without the mirror installed is 825 mm. The overall height of the two-wheeler stands at 1,200 mm measured without the mirrors as well. The wheelbase of the bike is 1,400 mm and the steering locks at 43 degrees.

2

Design

The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 bobber is the fifth motorcycle based on the J-Series platform. The bike shares its underpinnings with the Classic 350 but gets a host of styling differences including a 100 mm taller ape handlebar, chopped fenders, detachable pillion seat, and 19-inch front and 16-inch rear tubeless spoke wheels with white-walled tyres. This is also the most accessible motorcycle in the country to get tubeless spoke wheels at the moment.

3

Engine

Power will come from the familiar 348 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 20.7 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Other cycle parts include telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear. Braking performance comes from ByBre units with dual-channel ABS.

4

Features

The Goan Classic 350 is based on the top-spec Classic 350 and borrows the all-LED lighting. The bike also gets adjustable brake and clutch levers, a digital readout as part of the instrument console with a fuel gauge, gear indicator and two trip metres. The RE Goan Classic is available in four colour options - Rave Red, Trip Teal, Purple Haze, and Shack Black.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
5

Price

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is the most expensive 350 cc RE available currently. The prices for the new model start at 2.35 lakh, ex-showroom, making it almost 5,000 more expensive than the top spec RE Classic 350. The new Goan Classic 350 will take on rivals like the Jawa Perak and Jawa 42 Bobber in the segment. While its competition is more authentic to the bobber body style with the single-seat design, the Goan Classic is more practical with the pillion seat available as standard.

 

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2024, 09:27 AM IST
royal enfield goan classic 350 royal enfield classic 350 royal enfield

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

