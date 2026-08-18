Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition launched at 2.10 lakh

Royal Enfield has launched the Classic 350 Gorkha Edition in India, adding a distinctive military-inspired version to its popular retro motorcycle range. The special edition pays tribute to the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army and stands apart from the regular Classic 350 through its exclusive colour scheme and Gorkha-specific detailing.

The Classic 350 Gorkha Edition is finished in a matte military green shade, inspired by the colour associated with the Gorkha Regiment. The motorcycle gets crossed Khukri motifs on the side panels, while a dedicated Gorkha Edition badge has also been placed on the fuel tank, giving the special edition a more distinctive identity.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition: Design

The overall shape of the motorcycle remains unchanged, retaining the familiar retro styling of the Classic 350. However, the new paint and detailing give it a noticeably more rugged appearance.

The side panels feature the crossed Khukri insignia, while the fuel tank carries a dedicated Gorkha Edition badge. The motorcycle also gets chrome-finished engine casings, an exhaust and wire-spoke wheels, contrasting with some other Classic 350 variants that use blacked-out components or alloy wheels.

The combination of the matte green paint, chrome detailing and traditional spoke wheels gives the Gorkha Edition a more old-school military-inspired character without altering the motorcycle's basic design.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition: Engine and Features

There are no major mechanical changes to the motorcycle. The Gorkha Edition uses the same 349cc, single-cylinder J-series engine as the standard Classic 350. The motor produces 20.2 hp and 27 Nm, and is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

The Classic 350 range has also recently received updates including a slip-and-assist clutch and a USB Type-C charging port on dual-channel ABS variants.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition: Price

Royal Enfield has priced the Gorkha edition at ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the motorcycle are open from today. For reference, the prices for the standard dual-channel variants of the Classic 350 start from ₹1.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

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