Jawa Perak Specifications

Jawa Perak starting price is Rs. 1,94,500 in India. Jawa Perak is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
Jawa Perak Specs

Jawa Perak comes with 334 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 30.79 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres. ...Read More

Jawa Perak Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Wheelbase
1485 mm
Kerb Weight
175 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
11.45s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
17.24m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
5.54s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
6.76s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
4.35s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
3.98s
Highway Mileage
30.79 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
54.04m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.65m
City Mileage
34.05 kmpl
Max Power
30. 64 PS
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
32. 74 Nm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:01
Displacement
334 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHC
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
81 mm
Chassis
Double Cradle Tubular Frame
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock Absorber, 7 Step Adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Fork
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Dual Channel
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Twin Exhaust
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Analog
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen

Jawa Perak News

Jawa Perak and 42 Bobber share the same engine.
Jawa 42 Bobber vs Perak: Should you spend the extra money?
13 Oct 2022
SRK's upcoming flick Jawan features the Yezdi Adventure in some high-octane action stunts
Yezdi Adventure features in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan prevue. Check it out
11 Jul 2023
There are no cosmetic changes to any of the motorcycles.
Jawa Yezdi motorcycle line-up updated: 5 things to know
6 May 2023
The 2023 Jawa Yezdi motorcycle range have been updated to meet the latest emission norms and also get new engine components for better rideability
Jawa, Yezdi range updated with new tech to meet BS6 Phase 2 norms, prices hiked by up to 2%
3 May 2023
This Jawa 42 has been modified by Muhammed Raihan. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/_the_jinn)
Anand Mahindra offers glimpse of Batmobike, a modified Jawa 42 cafe racer
28 Mar 2023
Jawa Perak Variants & Price List

Jawa Perak price starts at ₹ 1.95 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.12 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jawa Perak comes in 1 variants. Jawa Perak top variant price is ₹ 1.95 Lakhs.

STD
1.95 Lakhs*
334 cc
30.79 kmpl
30. 64 PS
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

