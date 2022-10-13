Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Jawa Perak comes with 334 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 30.79 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres. The price of Perak starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Jawa Perak sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Jawa Perak price starts at ₹ 1.95 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.12 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jawa Perak comes in 1 variants. Jawa Perak top variant price is ₹ 1.95 Lakhs.
₹1.95 Lakhs*
334 cc
30.79 kmpl
30. 64 PS
