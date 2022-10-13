Jawa Perak comes with 334 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 30.79 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres. The price of Perak starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Jawa Perak sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less