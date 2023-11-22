In 2023 Honda Hness CB350 or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda Hness CB350 or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Perak engine makes power & torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 6 colours. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less