Honda CB350RS vs Honda Hness CB350

CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm90.5 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc348.36 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm70 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,15,3282,11,594
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9051,86,500
RTO
15,19214,920
Insurance
10,23110,174
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6284,547

