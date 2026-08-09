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Honda CB350RS vs Honda Hness CB350

In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
CB350RS vs Hness CB350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350rs Hness cb350
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl45.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc348 cc
Power21.07 PS PS21.07 PS PS

Filters
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB350RS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Taillight
Speedometer
Foot Rest View
Headlight
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Handle Bar View
Right Side View
Self Starter Button
Engine
Model Name
Front Suspension View
Indicator Controller
Front Brake View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Fuel Tank
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L15 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm166 mm
Length
2171 mm2163 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1441 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg181 kg
Height
1097 mm1107 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
Width
782 mm800 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
150 kmph121 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm90.5 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc348.36 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm70 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin-HydraulicTwin Hydraulic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque ControlHazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time Mileage
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7662,19,755
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0031,92,435
RTO
15,76015,394
Insurance
12,00311,926
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8314,723
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

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Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs 350

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