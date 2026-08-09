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Honda Hness CB350 vs Triumph Speed 400

In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Speed 400 engine makes power & torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The Speed 400 mileage is around 28.5 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs Speed 400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hness cb350 Speed 400
BrandHondaTriumph
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 2.4 Lakhs
Mileage45.8 kmpl28.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity348 cc349 cc
Power21.07 PS PS37 PS PS

Filters
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400
STD
₹2.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Hness CB350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
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Front Right View
Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L13 L
Ground Clearance
166 mm164 mm
Length
2163 mm-
Wheelbase
1441 mm1386 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg179 kg
Height
1107 mm1096 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm803 mm
Width
800 mm829 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18Front :-110/80-17, Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
121 kmph147 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm37 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm56.1 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm32 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VILiquid-cooled, 4 Valve, DOHC, Single-cylinder
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, Assist And Slip Clutch, Multiplate
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
70 mm89 mm
Chassis
Half Duplex Cradle-
Front Suspension
Telescopic43 mm Upside Down Big Piston Forks. Wheel Travel - 130 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin HydraulicGas Monoshock RSU With External Reservoir And Pre-load Adjustment. Wheel Travel - 120 mm
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time Mileage-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,7552,71,791
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,4352,39,877
RTO
15,39419,190
Insurance
11,92612,724
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7235,841
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Speed 400 Comparison with other bikes

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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Speed 400 vs X440
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Speed 400 vs 390 Duke
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Speed 400 vs Meteor 350

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