In 2023 Honda Hness CB350 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 6 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Meteor 350 in 7 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.