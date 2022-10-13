Jawa 42 Bobber vs Perak: Should you spend the extra money?

The Perak and 42 Bobber share the same platform, engine and underpinnings. But there is a difference between the price of the motorcycles.

It's been a while since Jawa launched a new product in the Indian market. Now, finally, they released a new motorcycle, in the form of the most affordable bobber in the Indian market, it is the 42 Bobber. As the name suggests, it is the bobber version of Jawa 42. Jawa has another bobber in its line-up, the Perak which is its flagship motorcycle. Here, is a comparison between the 42 Bobber and the Perak.

Jawa 42 Bobber vs Perak: Design

Visually, the 42 Bobber looks like a smaller version of the Perak. However, Perak uses halogen bulbs for the headlamp and the turn indicators whereas the 42 Bobber uses all LED lighting. The 42 Bobber uses a digital instrument cluster whereas the Perak uses an old-school-looking analogue unit. The seat on both motorcycles might look similar but Jawa claims that 42 Bobber's seat is more comfortable and also gets twos-step adjustability. Then there is the riding triangle, the Perak has a sportier riding stance whereas the 42 Bobber is more relaxed.

Another difference between the two motorcycles is the colour schemes. The Perak has always been known for its darker theme. It is offered in Matte Black with Gold accents. The 42 Bobber seems more friendly with its colour schemes. It is offered in Jasper Red Dual Tone, Moonstone White and Mystic Copper.

Jawa 42 Bobber vs Perak: Engine and transmission

Both motorcycles use the same 334 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It produces 30 bhp of max power and 32.7 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox is a 6-speed transmission.

Jawa 42 Bobber vs Perak: Hardware

42 Bobber and Perak do share the same platform and hardware. Both use a 280 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as standard. The spoked wheels measure 18 and 17-inch. The front tyre is a 100/90 section whereas the rear one is a 140/70 section.

Jawa 42 Bobber vs Perak: Price

The 42 Bobber is priced between ₹2.06 lakh and ₹2.09 lakh, depending on the colour scheme. The Perak costs ₹2.09 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

The Perak will continue to be the flagship motorcycle for Jawa, the manufacturer will not be discontinuing it. The 42 Bobber is the comfier motorcycle, and is more friendly and accessible. The Perak is for those who are looking for a sportier bobber.

