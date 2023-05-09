|Engine
|334 cc
The Perak STD, is listed at ₹2.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Perak offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Perak STD is available in 1 colour option: Stealth Black.
The Perak STD is powered by a 334 cc engine.
In the Perak's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350 priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Jawa 42 FJ priced between ₹1.94 Lakhs - 2.03 Lakhs.
The Perak STD has Roadside Assistance, Low Fuel Indicator and Pass Switch.