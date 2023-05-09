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PerakPriceMileageSpecifications
Jawa Perak Front Left View
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Jawa Perak Front Right View
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Jawa Perak Front View
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Jawa Perak Handle Bar View
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Jawa Perak STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.28 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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61 Offers Available
Jawa Perak Key Specs
Engine334 cc
View all Perak specs and features

Perak STD

Perak STD Prices

The Perak STD, is listed at ₹2.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Perak STD Mileage

All variants of the Perak offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Perak STD Colours

The Perak STD is available in 1 colour option: Stealth Black.

Perak STD Engine and Transmission

The Perak STD is powered by a 334 cc engine.

Perak STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Perak's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350 priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Jawa 42 FJ priced between ₹1.94 Lakhs - 2.03 Lakhs.

Perak STD Specs & Features

The Perak STD has Roadside Assistance, Low Fuel Indicator and Pass Switch.

Jawa Perak STD Price

Perak STD

₹2.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,99,775
RTO
15,982
Insurance
12,049
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,27,806
EMI@4,896/mo
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61 offers Available
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Jawa Perak STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13.2 L
Wheelbase
1485 mm
Kerb Weight
187 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
140 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
22.01 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
30.01 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
334 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork , 35 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock Absorber, Gas Filled With 7 Step Adjustable Preload

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Jawa Perak STD EMI
EMI4,407 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,05,025
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,05,025
Interest Amount
59,382
Payable Amount
2,64,407

Jawa Perak Alternatives

Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
PerakvsCB350
Jawa 42 FJ

Jawa 42 FJ

1.94 - 2.03 Lakhs
Perakvs42 FJ
Jawa 350

Jawa 350

1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs
+2
Perakvs350
Jawa 42 Bobber

Jawa 42 Bobber

1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs
Perakvs42 Bobber
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
PerakvsGoan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs
+2
PerakvsBullet 350

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