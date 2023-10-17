Saved Articles

HT Auto

Jawa Perak STD

1/32
2/32
3/32
4/32
5/32
6/32
2.35 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Jawa Perak Key Specs
Engine334 cc
Mileage30.79 kmpl
Perak STD Latest Updates

Perak falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Perak STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.35 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 14

  • Fuel Capacity: 14 L
  • Highway Mileage: 30.79 kmpl
  • Max Power: 30. 64 PS
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHC
    • Mileage of STD is 30.79 kmpl....Read More

    Jawa Perak STD Price

    STD
    ₹2.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    30.79 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,06,187
    RTO
    17,025
    Insurance
    10,081
    Accessories Charges
    1,500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,34,793
    EMI@5,047/mo
    Jawa Perak STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    14 L
    Wheelbase
    1485 mm
    Kerb Weight
    175 kg
    Saddle Height
    750 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    280 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-140/70-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tube
    Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
    11.45s
    Braking (60-0 Kmph)
    17.24m
    Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
    5.54s
    Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
    6.76s
    Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
    4.35s
    Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
    3.98s
    Highway Mileage
    30.79 kmpl
    Braking (100-0 Kmph)
    54.04m
    Braking (80-0 Kmph)
    31.65m
    City Mileage
    34.05 kmpl
    Max Power
    30. 64 PS
    Stroke
    65 mm
    Max Torque
    32. 74 Nm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    11:01
    Displacement
    334 cc
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHC
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    81 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Double Cradle Tubular Frame
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Mono Shock Absorber, 7 Step Adjustable
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Hydraulic Fork
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Additional Features
    Twin Exhaust
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Analog
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Jawa Perak STD EMI
    EMI4,542 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,11,313
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,11,313
    Interest Amount
    61,203
    Payable Amount
    2,72,516

