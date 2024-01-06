In 2024 Jawa Perak or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,In 2024 Jawa Perak or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm.
On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively.
Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour.
The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl.
The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. ...Read MoreRead Less