Land Rover Defender vs Jeep Wrangler: Which off-road SUV should you buy?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Feb 2024, 16:48 PM
  • Land Rover Defender is offered with different powertrains whereas the Jeep Wrangler only gets one engine option.
Land Rover Defender and Jeep Wrangler come with off-road features.
SUVs are the most popular segment in the world right now. However, not every SUV is a true off-roader. Wrangler is one of the most popular SUVs in the world when it comes to off-roading. One of the main rivals to the Jeep Wrangler is the Defender from Land Rover which created a lot of hype when the brand announced that the Defender’ moniker is coming back. Here is a quick comparison between the two SUVs.

Land Rover Defender vs Jeep Wrangler: Looks

While the Wrangler has retained its iconic look throughout the years, Land Rover decided to use a modern version of the original Defender. For instance, there are safari windows, circular LED Daytime Running Lamps, squared-off lighting elements at the rear and overall rugged looks. On the other hand, everyone recognizes a Wrangler, it still has circular headlamps, a 7-slat grille and square tail lamps. Land Rover offers the Defender in three versions - 90, 110 and 130 but the Wrangler is only offered as a 5-door body style.

Land Rover Defender vs Jeep Wrangler: Engine and gearbox

The Wrangler is offered only with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 264 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 400 Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission and there is 4-wheel drive on offer as well.

On the other hand, the Defender is offered with various engines. There is a 3.0-litre diesel that puts out 296 bhp and 650 Nm and a 3.0-litre turbo petrol that puts out 296 bhp and 400 Nm.

Then there are P400 variants in which the petrol engine produces 394 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. Finally, there is the 5.0-litre V8 engine that produces 517 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 625 Nm. There are also a few mild-hybrid powertrains available with the 130 model. Land Rover also offers its Defender with an all-wheel drive powertrain.

Also Read : Land Rover confirms electric version of Defender SUV, to be built in Slovakia

Land Rover Defender vs Jeep Wrangler: Price

Jeep Wrangler is priced between 62.65 lakh and 66.65 lakh whereas the Land Rover Defender costs between 93.55 lakh and 2.35 crore. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2024, 16:48 PM IST

