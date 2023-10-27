Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW R 1250 R on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 18.10 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW R 1250 R on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 18.10 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW R 1250 R dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers.
BMW R 1250 R on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW R 1250 R is mainly compared to Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R which starts at Rs. 12.8 Lakhs in Delhi, Ducati Monster which starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs in Delhi and Ducati Hypermotard 950 starting at Rs. 12.99 Lakhs in Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price BMW R 1250 R STD ₹ 18.10 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price