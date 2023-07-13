HT Auto
1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
View all Images
6/17

TVS Apache RTR 180 Specifications

TVS Apache RTR 180 starting price is Rs. 1,03,750 in India. TVS Apache RTR 180 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

TVS Apache RTR 180 Specs

TVS Apache RTR 180 comes with 177.4 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Apache RTR 180 starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Apache RTR 180 ...Read More

TVS Apache RTR 180 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Load Capacity
130 kg
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
2085 mm
Wheelbase
1326 mm
Kerb Weight
141 kg
Height
1105 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
200 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.8s
Max Power
16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:1
Displacement
177.4 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate Clutch
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Double Cradle Synchro STIFF
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Rear Suspension
Monotube Inverted Gas-filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
ABS
Single Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Glide Through Technology, Remora Tyres
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Pilot Lamps
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen With AHO
Battery Type
Maintenance Free
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

TVS Apache RTR 180 Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

93,690 - 1.01 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Apache RTR 1... vs Pulsar NS 12...
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

85,408 - 1.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Apache RTR 1... vs Pulsar 150
Honda Unicorn

Honda Unicorn

1.06 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Apache RTR 1... vs Unicorn
Bajaj Avenger Street 160

Bajaj Avenger Street 160

93,677 - 1.14 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Apache RTR 1... vs Avenger Stre...
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme160s

Hero Xtreme160s

1.08 Lakhs Onwards
Check Xtreme160s details
View similar Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180 News

The W175 retails in the international market in three key variants which are mainly differentiated in terms of styling.
Apache RTR 180 rivaling 2022 Kawasaki W175 launched in new colours
13 Jul 2023
TVS has updated their two-valve versions of the Apache mechanically as well as cosmetically.&nbsp;
2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and RTR 160 launched, will rival Bajaj Pulsar 150
15 Sept 2022
TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
25 women riders atop TVS Ronin bikes have embarked on a seven-day ride from Delhi to Dras.
All-women motorcycle rally reaches Kargil on TVS Ronin, celebrates Kargil Divas
29 Jul 2023
25 women riders atop TVS Ronin bikes have embarked on a seven-day ride from Delhi to Dras.
Indian Army flags off all-women bike rally atop TVS Ronin to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas
18 Jul 2023
View all
 

TVS Apache RTR 180 Variants & Price List

TVS Apache RTR 180 price starts at ₹ 1.04 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Apache RTR 180 comes in 1 variants. TVS Apache RTR 180 top variant price is ₹ 1.04 Lakhs.

BS6
1.04 Lakhs*
177.4 cc
16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all TVS Bikes

Trending TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all TVS Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details