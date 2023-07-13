Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Apache RTR 180 comes with 177.4 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Apache RTR 180 starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Apache RTR 180 sits in the Sports Naked Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
TVS Apache RTR 180 price starts at ₹ 1.04 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Apache RTR 180 comes in 1 variants. TVS Apache RTR 180 top variant price is ₹ 1.04 Lakhs.
₹1.04 Lakhs*
177.4 cc
16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price