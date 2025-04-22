In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Sport
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 55,100
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|70.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|7.9 PS PS
|8.19 PS PS