Honda Shine 100 vs TVS Sport

In 2024 Honda Shine 100 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). Shine 100 engine makes power and torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Shine 100 vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine 100 Sport
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 64,900₹ 59,431
Mileage65 kmpl70.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity98.98 cc109.7 cc
Power7.38 PS PS8.19 PS PS

Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹64,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹59,431*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
Cooling System
Air-CooledAir Cooled
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
4 Speed ManualManual
Starting
Kick StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
12
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Front Brake Diameter
Drum130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
Drum110 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Ground Clearance
168 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1245 mm1236 mm
Saddle Height
786 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks-
Rear Suspension
Dual Rear Shock Absorbers-
Features
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Long and Comfortable Seat - 677 mm, Side Stand with Engine InhibitorETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tail Light
Halogen BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen BulbHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,43668,806
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90059,431
RTO
6,6923,565
Insurance
5,8445,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6641,478
Expert Rating
-

