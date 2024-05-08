In 2024 Honda Shine 100 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). Shine 100 engine makes power and torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Shine 100 vs Sport Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine 100 Sport Brand Honda TVS Price ₹ 64,900 ₹ 59,431 Mileage 65 kmpl 70.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 98.98 cc 109.7 cc Power 7.38 PS PS 8.19 PS PS Read Less