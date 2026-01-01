hamburger icon
MG M9 EV Presidential Limo

73.16 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
M9 EV Presidential Limo

M9 EV Presidential Limo Prices

The M9 EV Presidential Limo, featuring a 90 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 548 km, is priced at ₹73.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

M9 EV Presidential Limo Range

The M9 EV Presidential Limo delivers a claimed single-charge range of 548 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

M9 EV Presidential Limo Colours

The M9 EV Presidential Limo is available in 3 colour options: Metal Black, Pearl Lustre White With Black Roof, Concrete Grey With Black Roof.

M9 EV Presidential Limo Battery & Range

The M9 EV Presidential Limo is powered by a 90 kWh battery pack that allows for 548 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 10 Hours (11 kW AC Charger). The motor delivers 350 Nm of torque.

M9 EV Presidential Limo vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the M9 EV Presidential Limo include the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs and the Mercedes-Benz EQA priced ₹67.2 Lakhs.

M9 EV Presidential Limo Specs & Features

The M9 EV Presidential Limo has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, Wireless Charger, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Average Speed.

MG M9 EV Presidential Limo Price

₹73.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,90,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
2,96,702
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
73,16,202
EMI@1,57,254/mo
MG M9 EV Presidential Limo Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
90 kWh
Driving Range
548 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
242 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
242 bhp, 350 Nm
Charging Time
10 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Tyres
R19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
945 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Frunk Storage
55 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5200 mm
Wheelbase
3200 mm
Height
1800 mm
Width
2000 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Purifier
PM 2.5
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone
Cruise Control
Adaptive
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Drive Modes Names
Sport, Normal, Eco
Drive Modes Count
3
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear (with Pinch Guard)
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Lifetime warranty (First registered owner – Private Registration) , Ownership change – 8 years or 1,60,000 km (whichever is earlier from the first delivery date)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
DVD Playback
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
13
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.29 inch

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
7 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Congac Brown
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
MG M9 EV Presidential Limo EMI
EMI1,41,528 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
65,84,581
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
65,84,581
Interest Amount
19,07,119
Payable Amount
84,91,700

