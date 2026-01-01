The M9 EV Presidential Limo, featuring a 90 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 548 km, is priced at ₹73.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The M9 EV Presidential Limo delivers a claimed single-charge range of 548 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The M9 EV Presidential Limo is available in 3 colour options: Metal Black, Pearl Lustre White With Black Roof, Concrete Grey With Black Roof.
The M9 EV Presidential Limo is powered by a 90 kWh battery pack that allows for 548 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 10 Hours (11 kW AC Charger). The motor delivers 350 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the M9 EV Presidential Limo include the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs and the Mercedes-Benz EQA priced ₹67.2 Lakhs.
The M9 EV Presidential Limo has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, Wireless Charger, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Average Speed.