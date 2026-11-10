KTM 1390 Super Duke GT Evo unveiled with AMT gearbox

KTM has listed the new 1390 Super Duke GT Evo on its international website, positioning it above the standard 1390 Super Duke GT. The Sport-touring motorcycle gets several mechanical and equipment upgrades, including an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), electronically controlled suspension and a revised chassis. It is scheduled to go on sale in global markets in early 2027. Its availability in India has not been confirmed.

Engine and transmission

Power comes from the 1,350cc, 75-degree V-twin LC8 engine also used in the KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo. The motor produces 187 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque.

The most significant addition is the AMT gearbox, which allows riders to switch between automatic and manual operation. In automated mode, the system handles gear changes, potentially reducing fatigue during extended journeys. Manual operation remains available for riders who prefer to select gears themselves and retain greater control over the transmission.

Suspension and chassis upgrades

The Super Duke GT Evo gets electronically controlled WP Semi Active Technology (SAT) suspension. Its settings can be adjusted through the dashboard, while a new patented thru-rod design reduces the system's weight and aims to improve consistency in its response.

KTM has also increased frame stiffness to three times that of the standard model. Stronger connections between the frame, forks, triple clamps and swingarm are intended to improve handling precision and front-wheel feedback. The motorcycle weighs 213 kg and has 149 mm of ground clearance, while its seat is positioned 834 mm above the ground.

Touring equipment and braking

The handlebars can be adjusted forward, while the windscreen offers two height settings. Riders also get adjustable clutch and brake levers.

The motorcycle runs on 17-inch wheels fitted with Michelin Power 6 tyres, measuring 120/70 at the front and 190/55 at the rear. The wheel and tyre package is 1.2 kg lighter, with the rubber compounds developed to offer grip during cornering and stability in a straight line. Braking is handled by Brembo Stylema four-piston callipers with 320 mm front discs and a twin-piston rear calliper paired with a 240 mm disc.

Technology and safety features

An 8.8-inch TFT screen provides access to the motorcycle's functions, including offline navigation. A USB Type-C charging port is also included. The revised LED headlight offers improved near-field illumination and a viewing field extending up to 90 degrees.

Ride modes include Rain, Street, Sport and Custom, with Track Mode available as an option. The electronic package includes traction control, a quickshifter, cornering ABS and Supermoto, Supermoto+ and Sport ABS settings. A multi-click system (MCS) hand brake lever adds another level of adjustment.

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