Polestar Formula 2030 concept previews next-gen Polestar 2 design language

Polestar’s new show car, the Formula 2030 concept, has broken cover, giving us a possible preview of what the next-generation Polestar 2 would look like. Not only the Polestar 2, but the Polestar Formula 2030 concept previews the next generation of the automaker's electric car design philosophy. The stylish, low-slung concept sports car, the first concept model from the brand under its new Head of Design, Philipp Römers, the former Audi exterior designer who took the helm as Head of Polestar's Design back in 2025.

The Polestar Formula 2030 gives us some idea of what to expect from the brand in the next few years.

The Polestar Formula 2030 gives us some idea of what to expect from the brand in the next few years. It comes as a departure from the company’s aesthetic orthodoxy in several ways. It is evidently not a direct equivalent of the Polestar 2 or the 7, which will be a much smaller car. The Formula 2030 is also distinctly different from the Polestar 3 and 4. In a nutshell, it sets a different standard in Polestar's lineup.

The Polestar Formula 2030 stands in a niche all of its own. It comes as a four-door, low-slung sporting estate, more akin to the Volvo P1800 estate or even the Saab 9-X Air Concept from 2008. Interestingly, it’s not an SUV or crossover, which is a surprising strategy considering every automaker nowadays follows the tried and tested route of SUVs and crossovers.

It comes with coach rear doors, a clamshell boot, a visor-like windshield, wraparound glasshouse and redefined light signatures, which altogether help the Formula 2030 set out a new and distinct aesthetic for the brand. Certain elements from current models are carried forward, but of course with a distinct touch.

The Formula 2030 concept gets a performance-focused cockpit concentrated towards the driver. At the centre of attention is the 20-inch HyperDIM, a precisely curved Driver Information Monitor, mounted directly to the steering column, ensuring optimum focus for the driver. The 12.2-inch centre screen is integrated into the gently rising centre tunnel, which is designed to emphasise the importance of the driver’s primary position in the vehicle.

Speaking about the model, Nahum Escobedo, Head of Exterior Design at Polestar, says: “We wanted to evolve, while respecting, the core design values we demonstrated with previous models that define the Polestar brand in such a recognisable way. And with Formula 2030, with its clear Polestar design attributes like the Dual Blade headlights, wraparound visor-like windscreen and powerful haunches, we have done just that. But we’ve pushed perceptions, preconceptions and the expected as well, with our considered choices in form language, amplification of the performance topic and new detailing like the Single Blade rear lights."

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