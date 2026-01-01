|Engine
|1993 cc
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The C-Class C 220d, equipped with a OM 654 and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹68.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the C-Class offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The C-Class C 220d is available in 6 colour options: Patagonia Red Metallic, Mojave Silver Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Opalith White Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic.
The C-Class C 220d is powered by a 1993 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 197 bhp @ 3600 rpm (Max Power), 20 bhp @ 2800 rpm (Motor), 20 bhp (Generator Motor) and 440 Nm @ 1800 rpm of torque.
In the C-Class's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi A6 priced between ₹63.74 Lakhs - 69.89 Lakhs or the Audi A4 priced between ₹46.41 Lakhs - 55.27 Lakhs.
The C-Class C 220d has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Puddle Lamps, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App and Heater.