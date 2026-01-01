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Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 220d

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
68.53 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz C-Class Key Specs
Engine1993 cc
Fuel TypeMild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all C-Class specs and features

C-Class C 220d

C-Class C 220d Prices

The C-Class C 220d, equipped with a OM 654 and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹68.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

C-Class C 220d Mileage

All variants of the C-Class offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

C-Class C 220d Colours

The C-Class C 220d is available in 6 colour options: Patagonia Red Metallic, Mojave Silver Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Opalith White Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic.

C-Class C 220d Engine and Transmission

The C-Class C 220d is powered by a 1993 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 197 bhp @ 3600 rpm (Max Power), 20 bhp @ 2800 rpm (Motor), 20 bhp (Generator Motor) and 440 Nm @ 1800 rpm of torque.

C-Class C 220d vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the C-Class's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi A6 priced between ₹63.74 Lakhs - 69.89 Lakhs or the Audi A4 priced between ₹46.41 Lakhs - 55.27 Lakhs.

C-Class C 220d Specs & Features

The C-Class C 220d has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Puddle Lamps, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App and Heater.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 220d Price

C-Class C 220d

₹68.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,90,000
RTO
6,28,000
Insurance
2,34,470
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
68,52,970
EMI@1,47,297/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 220d Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
OM 654
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
440 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 3600 rpm (Max Power), 20 bhp @ 2800 rpm (Motor), 20 bhp (Generator Motor)
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Four-link front axle, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Five-link independent rear suspension, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliser
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4751 mm
Wheelbase
2865 mm
Height
1437 mm
Width
1820 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
455 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver (with light)
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & Halogen - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes (64)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40
Ventilated Seats
Front (Cooled)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 220d EMI
EMI1,32,567 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
61,67,673
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
61,67,673
Interest Amount
17,86,368
Payable Amount
79,54,041

Mercedes-Benz C-Class other Variants

C-Class C 200

₹68.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,90,000
RTO
6,28,000
Insurance
2,34,470
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
68,52,970
EMI@1,47,297/mo
Add to Compare
Close

C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition

₹71.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
62,40,000
RTO
6,53,000
Insurance
2,43,670
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
71,37,170
EMI@1,53,406/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C-Class C 300

₹75.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
65,60,000
RTO
6,85,000
Insurance
2,84,422
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
75,29,922
EMI@1,61,847/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Alternatives

Audi A6

Audi A6

63.74 - 69.89 Lakhs
C-ClassvsA6
Audi A4

Audi A4

46.41 - 55.27 Lakhs
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Skoda Octavia RS

Skoda Octavia RS

49.99 Lakhs
C-ClassvsOctavia RS
BMW 3 Series LWB

BMW 3 Series LWB

60.55 - 63.5 Lakhs
C-Classvs3 Series LWB
Lexus ES 350h

Lexus ES 350h

66.1 - 71.8 Lakhs
C-ClassvsES 350h

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