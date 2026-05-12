In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330i Sport, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price starts at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C 220d. 3 Series [2019-2022]: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. C-Class: 1496 cc engine, 16.9 to 23 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
3 Series [2019-2022] vs C-Class Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|3 series [2019-2022]
|C-class
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 42.3 Lakhs
|₹ 59.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|11.8 to 20.3 kmpl
|16.9 to 23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4