Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests

Volvo C40 Recharge as well as the latest Multivan from Volkswagen have also secured five stars in the safety crash tests of Euro NCAP.

Kia EV6 and Mercedes C-Class have secured five-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash tests. The safety test agency published the third round of its safety results for 2022, and also announced that Volvo C40 Recharge as well as the latest Multivan from Volkswagen have also secured five starts in the safety crash tests. It further announced that Opel/Vauxhall Astra and Peugeot 308 received four stars in the small family category vehicles.

The safety crash test agency noted that the vehicles that secured five stars in this test series demonstrated excellent crash protection, with scores of 90% or more, when compared to 76% and 80% for the Stellantis' cars. Euro NCAP noted that the primary difference between five-star and four-star securing vehicles is always due to ADAS.

(Also read | Toyota Urban Cruiser scores four stars in Global NCAP safety crash test)

Mercedes C-Class during a Euro NCAP crash test

Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class, Volvo C40 Recharge and Volkswagen Multivan showed consistently good results for child occupant protection as well, Euro NCAP noted. The largest differences between the EV6, C-Class, C40 Recharge and Multivan can be found in VRU protection they offer, in particular their front-end performance. While the C-Class comes fitted with an active bonnet, it outperforms the Kia EV6 by a significant margin.

The Volvo C40 Recharge came out on top on overall assistance technology. Despite its somewhat different, boxy shape, the VW Multivan also showcased a solid all-round result that was on a par with the other cars tested. “On the whole, we see good scores for crash protection which is, of course, reassuring," said Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General of Euro NCAP.

Ratigen also pointed out that crash avoidance is as important as crash protection, saying, “Benefits of simply not being in a collision are, of course, immeasurably greater." Thus, the agency will keep the emphasis on all areas of safety in the coming years.

First Published Date: