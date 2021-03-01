Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Specifications

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The A-Class Limousine measures 4,549 mm in length, 1,796 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,729 mm. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less