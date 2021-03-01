Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The A-Class Limousine measures 4,549 mm in length, 1,796 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,729 mm. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine price starts at ₹ 45.8 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 46 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine comes in 2 variants. Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine top variant price is ₹ 46 Lakhs.
₹45.8 Lakhs*
1332 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹46 Lakhs*
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
