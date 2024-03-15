Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1998 cc
|Mileage
|16.13 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
3 Series is a 5 seater Sedan which has 4 variants. The price of 3 Series 330i Sport (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 51.73 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &
3 Series is a 5 seater Sedan which has 4 variants. The price of 3 Series 330i Sport (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 51.73 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 330i Sport is 59 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: