|Engine
|1332 cc
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The A-Class Limousine 200, equipped with a 1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹51.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the A-Class Limousine deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The A-Class Limousine 200 is available in 5 colour options: Mountain Grey, Polar White, Spectral Blue, Cosmos Black, Iridium Silver.
The A-Class Limousine 200 is powered by a 1332 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 161 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 270 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.
In the A-Class Limousine's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Octavia RS priced ₹49.99 Lakhs or the Audi A4 priced between ₹46.41 Lakhs - 55.27 Lakhs.
The A-Class Limousine 200 has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and 12V Power Outlets.