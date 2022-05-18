HT Auto
2023 BMW 3-Series debuts: Crisp appeal, curved display, advanced technologies

2023 BMW 3-Series retains the same engine options despite the updated exterior and interior.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 May 2022, 10:27 AM
2023 BMW 3-Series sedan comes with more crisp visual appearance with subtle exterior changes.
German luxury car brand BMW has unveiled the 2023 3-Series sedan, which comes with a revised visual appearance, and a host of advanced technologies. The mid-cycle update for the most popular BMW sedan doesn't come with new powertrains though. Speaking about the updates made to the 2023 BMW 3-Series sedan, the interior of the car has received major changes, while only a few subtle revisions have been done to the exterior.

The 2023 BMW 3-Series sedan gets updated headlamps compared to the outgoing model with LED units and integrated LED daytime running lights. The notches on the bottom of the lights are gone, while the corresponding sharp body lines are significantly toned down. The corner vents have been redesigned and they come with a distinctive L shape. The signature kidney grille appears a bit wider and cleaner compared to the outgoing model and with an all-black vertically slated look it adds boldness to the sedan. The lower grille has become a bit bigger than before.

The rear profile of the 2023 BMW 3-Series has been equally revised with subtle touches. The LED taillights retain their usual shape but come slightly thinner than before. It gets L-shaped vertically oriented reflectors positioned into black housing. Other changes include retro-themed BMW Motorsport roundels on the hood, trunk, and wheel caps for the M340i. These special roundels have been added to honour the 50th anniversary of the BMW M. The sedan runs on 18-inch wheels.

The cabin of the 2023 BMW 3-Series sedan has received a massive curved display that perfectly blends the driver instrument panel with the centre infotainment display. The driver gets a 12.3-inch digital display in form of the instrument cluster, while the centre gets a 14.9-inch display. Other changes include slimmer AC vents, repositioned climate control functions, and a relocated shift selector with a smaller toggle lever. A highlight of the cabin is the iDrive system that now runs on OS 8, which incorporates a smartphone-style appearance, voice command, and 5G connectivity for up to 10 devices.

Powertrain options for the 2023 BMW 3-Series sedan remain the same as the outgoing model. These include a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine in the base 330i, generating 255 hp power. The engine is paired with an electric motor in the 330e plug-in hybrid to churn out 288 hp. The M340i comes with a turbocharged 3.0-litre I6 motor making 382 hp. The 330e and M340i are available with the automaker's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Transmission duty is done by an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

First Published Date: 18 May 2022, 10:06 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW 3-Series 3-Series sedan luxury sedan luxury car
