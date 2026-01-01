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A-Class LimousinePriceMileageSpecifications
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Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine 200d

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
55.61 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Key Specs
Engine1950 cc
Mileage21.35 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all A-Class Limousine specs and features

A-Class Limousine 200d

A-Class Limousine 200d Prices

The A-Class Limousine 200d, equipped with a 1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹55.61 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

A-Class Limousine 200d Mileage

All variants of the A-Class Limousine deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 21.35 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

A-Class Limousine 200d Colours

The A-Class Limousine 200d is available in 5 colour options: Mountain Grey, Polar White, Spectral Blue, Cosmos Black, Iridium Silver.

A-Class Limousine 200d Engine and Transmission

The A-Class Limousine 200d is powered by a 1950 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 147 bhp @ 3400 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1400 rpm of torque.

A-Class Limousine 200d vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the A-Class Limousine's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Octavia RS priced ₹49.99 Lakhs or the Audi A4 priced between ₹46.41 Lakhs - 55.27 Lakhs.

A-Class Limousine 200d Specs & Features

The A-Class Limousine 200d has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Voice Command, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine 200d Price

A-Class Limousine 200d

₹55.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
48,55,000
RTO
6,17,205
Insurance
88,464
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
55,61,169
EMI@1,19,531/mo
Add to Compare
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Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine 200d Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
21.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
147 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine Type
1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.4
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
227 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Struts
Rear Suspension
Torsion-Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4549
Wheelbase
2729
Height
1446
Kerb Weight
1490 kg
Width
1796

Capacity

Bootspace
395
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
No

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Black with Carbon Fibre Trim, Macchiato Beige / Black with Walnut Wood Trim
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine 200d EMI
EMI1,07,578 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
50,05,052
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
50,05,052
Interest Amount
14,49,633
Payable Amount
64,54,685

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine other Variants

A-Class Limousine 200

₹51.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
46,05,000
RTO
4,70,830
Insurance
69,104
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
51,45,434
EMI@1,10,595/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Alternatives

Skoda Octavia RS

Skoda Octavia RS

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46.41 - 55.27 Lakhs
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Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry

48.5 Lakhs Onwards
+1
A-Class LimousinevsCamry
BYD Seal

BYD Seal

41 - 53.15 Lakhs
A-Class LimousinevsSeal

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