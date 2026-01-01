|Engine
|1950 cc
|Mileage
|21.35 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The A-Class Limousine 200d, equipped with a 1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹55.61 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the A-Class Limousine deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 21.35 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The A-Class Limousine 200d is available in 5 colour options: Mountain Grey, Polar White, Spectral Blue, Cosmos Black, Iridium Silver.
The A-Class Limousine 200d is powered by a 1950 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 147 bhp @ 3400 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1400 rpm of torque.
In the A-Class Limousine's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Octavia RS priced ₹49.99 Lakhs or the Audi A4 priced between ₹46.41 Lakhs - 55.27 Lakhs.
The A-Class Limousine 200d has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Voice Command, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.