Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 Specifications

Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 starting price is Rs. 23,50,000 in India. Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
23.5 - 54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 Specs

Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 comes with 1103 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 2021 Panigale V4 starts at Rs. 23.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati 2021 ...Read More

Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
2021 Panigale V4 SP BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
194 kg
Dry Weight
173 kg
Fuel Capacity
16 L
Saddle Height
835 mm
Wheelbase
1469 mm
Tyre Brand
Pirelli
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-200/60-ZR17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
214 PS @ 13000 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm
Max Torque
124 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
4
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
14.0:1
Displacement
1103 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper dry clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder.
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
"Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled"
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
81 mm
Chassis
"Aluminum alloy ""Front Frame"" with optimized stiffnesses"
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Öhlins TTX36 unit. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 event-based mode. Aluminium single-sided swingarm
Front Suspension
Öhlins NIX30 43 mm fully adjustable fork with TiN treatment. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 event-based mode
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Digital
Quick Shifter
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Cornering ABS EVO, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Auto Tyre Calibration, Ducati Power Launch, Ducati Data Analyser+, Ducati Multimedia System
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Power Modes
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion

Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 News

Ducati Panigale V4 R is the hard-core version of the Panigale V4.
Ducati Panigale V4 R launched at 69.99 lakh, bookings open
23 Jun 2023
Players get to ride the Ducati Panigale V4 S in PUBG Mobile with the latest V2.6 update
You can now ride the Ducati Panigale V4 S while playing PUBG Mobile
24 May 2023
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is already sold out and will be the most expensive Ducati in India as it costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72 lakh ex-showroom.
Ducati to launch 9 new motorcycles: From Panigale V4 R to Multistrada V4 Rally
3 Jan 2023
Ducati Panigale V4 Special Editions get Akrapovič exhaust that is street legal. It is also 2 kg lighter than the stock unit.
Ducati Panigale V4 Special Editions unveiled, will be limited to 260 units
16 Dec 2022
Ducati has updated the aerodynamics of the Panigale V4 R.
Ducati Panigale V4 R superbike with 240 hp unveiled
15 Oct 2022
View all
 

Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 Variants & Price List

Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 price starts at ₹ 23.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 54 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 comes in 3 variants. Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 top variant price is ₹ 51.8 Lakhs.

2021 Panigale V4 STD
23.5 Lakhs*
1103 cc
216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm
2021 Panigale V4 S BS6
26.5 Lakhs*
1103 cc
216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm
2021 Panigale V4 SP BS6
51.8 Lakhs*
1103 cc
214 PS @ 13000 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

