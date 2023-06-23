Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 comes with 1103 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 2021 Panigale V4 starts at Rs. 23.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 sits in the Super Bikes, Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 price starts at ₹ 23.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 54 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 comes in 3 variants. Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 top variant price is ₹ 51.8 Lakhs.
₹23.5 Lakhs*
1103 cc
216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm
₹26.5 Lakhs*
1103 cc
216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm
₹51.8 Lakhs*
1103 cc
214 PS @ 13000 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price