In 2023 BMW M 1000 R or Ducati Diavel V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 BMW M 1000 R or Ducati Diavel V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW M 1000 R Price starts at Rs 33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs 25.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). M 1000 R engine makes power and torque 206.5 bhp @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm. On the other hand, Diavel V4 engine makes power & torque 170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm & 126 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. The M 1000 R mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less