hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesM 1000 R vs Panigale V4 [2021-2025]

BMW M 1000 R vs Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025]

In 2026 BMW M 1000 R or Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW M 1000 R Price starts at Rs. 33.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 27.73 Lakhs (last recorded price). M 1000 R engine makes power and torque 209.4 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, Panigale V4 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 220 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V4 [2021-2025] in 3 colours. The M 1000 R mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Panigale V4 [2021-2025] mileage is around 13.1 kmpl.
M 1000 R vs Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M 1000 r Panigale v4 [2021-2025]
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 33.5 Lakhs₹ 27.73 Lakhs
Mileage15.6 kmpl13.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc998 cc
Power209.4 PS PS220 PS PS

Filters
M 1000 R
BMW M 1000 R
Standard
₹33.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Panigale V4 [2021-2025]
Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025]
2021 Panigale V4 STD
₹27.73 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

BMW M 1000 R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Left View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L16 L
Wheelbase
1455 mm1469 mm
Kerb Weight
199 Kg198 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm835 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-200/55-17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-200/60-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm245 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
280 kmph299 kmph
Max Power
209.4 PS @ 13750 rpm220 PS @ 15250 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm53.5 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11100 rpm112 Nm @ 11500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
999 cc1103 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Water And oil-cooled in-line four-cylinder, four-stroke engine with four titanium valves per cylinderDesmosedici Stradale 90 Degree V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled"
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcementHydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder.
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
80 mm81 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding modes Pro - Rain | Road | Dynamic | Race | Race Pro 1–3 , ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Shift assistant Pro, Automatic Hill Start Control (HSC) Pro, Dynamic Damping Control (DDC), Tyre pressure control (TPC), Drop sensorCornering ABS EVO, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Auto Tyre Calibration, Ducati Power Launch, Ducati Data Analyser+, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
37,13,47530,21,135
Ex-Showroom Price
33,50,00027,41,000
RTO
2,68,0002,19,280
Insurance
95,47560,855
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
79,81764,935

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Ducati Panigale V4 R features MotoGP-inspired aero sidepods and larger winglets
Ducati Panigale V4 R launched in India: MotoGP-derived superbike explained
2 Jan 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The Panigale V4 Lamborghini comes with special graphics.
Ducati launches ultra-exclusive Panigale V4 Lamborghini in India, first unit delivered
11 May 2026
The Ducati Panigale V4 remains one of the most powerful production superbikes as it prepares to face the new Norton Manx R.
Ducati Panigale V4 vs Norton Manx R: Can the Brit contender match the Italian benchmark?
16 Jul 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
BMW M 1000 R roadster gets aerodynamic winglets and track-focused electronics.
BMW M 1000 R launched in India at 33.5 lakh, deliveries to begin in May 2026
16 Mar 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ducati Monster: Track test review
11 Oct 2021
German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
7 Jul 2021
The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
BMW aims record sales in India in 2025 with iX1 LWB, says Vikram Pawah
21 Jan 2025
The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
22 Mar 2021
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers