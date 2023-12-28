In 2023 BMW M 1000 R or Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2023 BMW M 1000 R or Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW M 1000 R Price starts at Rs 33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 Price starts at Rs 23.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). M 1000 R engine makes power and torque 206.5 bhp @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm. On the other hand, 2021 Panigale V4 engine makes power & torque 216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm & 124 Nm @ 9500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the 2021 Panigale V4 in 3 colours. The M 1000 R mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The 2021 Panigale V4 mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less