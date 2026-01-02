In 2026 BMW M 1000 R or Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW M 1000 R Price starts at Rs. 33.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 27.73 Lakhs (last recorded price). M 1000 R engine makes power and torque 209.4 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, Panigale V4 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 220 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V4 [2021-2025] in 3 colours. The M 1000 R mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Panigale V4 [2021-2025] mileage is around 13.1 kmpl.
M 1000 R vs Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M 1000 r
|Panigale v4 [2021-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 33.5 Lakhs
|₹ 27.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.6 kmpl
|13.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|998 cc
|Power
|209.4 PS PS
|220 PS PS