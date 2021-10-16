Indian Challenger Dark Horse on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 40.94 Lakhs.
The on road price for Indian Challenger Dark Horse top variant goes up to Rs. 41.05 Lakhs in Delhi.
The lowest price model is Indian Challenger Dark Horse Bronze Smoke and the most priced model is Indian Challenger Dark Horse Indy Red.
Indian Challenger Dark Horse dealers and showrooms in Delhi
Indian Challenger Dark Horse on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Indian Challenger Dark Horse is mainly compared to Honda Gold Wing which starts at Rs. 27.77 Lakhs in Delhi, Indian Challenger which starts at Rs. 36.97 Lakhs in Delhi and Indian Chieftain starting at Rs. 32.01 Lakhs in Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Indian Challenger Dark Horse Bronze Smoke ₹ 40.94 Lakhs Indian Challenger Dark Horse Black Smoke ₹ 40.94 Lakhs Indian Challenger Dark Horse Icon Riot Orange Smoke ₹ 41.03 Lakhs Indian Challenger Dark Horse Indy Red ₹ 41.05 Lakhs
