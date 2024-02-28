Saved Articles

Indian Challenger On Road Price in Delhi

40.94 - 41.9 Lakhs
Delhi
Challenger Price in Delhi

Indian Challenger on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 40.94 Lakhs. The on road price for Indian Challenger top variant goes up to Rs. 41.05 Lakhs in Delhi.

Variants On-Road Price
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Bronze Smoke ₹ 40.94 Lakhs
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Black Smoke ₹ 40.94 Lakhs
Indian Challenger Dark Horse lcon Riot Orange Smoke ₹ 41.03 Lakhs
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Indy Red ₹ 41.05 Lakhs
Indian Challenger Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

Dark Horse Bronze Smoke
₹40.94 Lakhs On-Road Price
1768 cc
36,97,472
RTO
3,32,772
Insurance
63,918
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,94,162
Indian Challenger Alternatives

BMW K 1600 GTL

BMW K 1600 GTL

28.75 - 33 Lakhs
K 1600 GTL Price in Delhi
Honda Gold Wing

Honda Gold Wing

27.77 - 39.16 Lakhs
Gold Wing Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Indian Chieftain Classic

Indian Chieftain Classic

32.45 - 34.45 Lakhs
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special

34.99 Lakhs
Harley Davidson Road Glide Special Price in Delhi
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special

31.99 Lakhs
Harley Davidson Street Glide Special Price in Delhi
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

31.78 - 33.87 Lakhs
Chieftain Dark Horse Price in Delhi

Popular Indian Bikes

News

BYD sells its cars in around 70 countries across the world, including India. But it is not interested in the US market currently.
BYD, the biggest challenger to Tesla, has no plans of entering 'confusing' US market
28 Feb 2024
Honda H’Ness CB350 is an almost sedate looking, no-nonsense retro classic bike. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Honda H'Ness CB 350 road test review: New challenger to the 'Royal' throne
26 Dec 2023
Pininfarina has designed the Vmoto APD electric maxi-scooter with a special focus on aerodynamics.
EICMA 2023: Mahindra's Pininfarina-designed electric maxi-scooter breaks cover, challenges BMW CE 04
9 Nov 2023
The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 produces a peak torque of 1,281 Nm.
Dodge ends an era with last Challenger that zips to 100kmph in 1.66 seconds
24 Mar 2023
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tesla Motors on an electric car model
Vietnamese Tesla challenger to stop making ICE cars soon
16 Jul 2022
Videos

HTAuto.com speaks with Vinkesh Gulati, Vice President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, to get a sense of how the automotive sector is faring currently, impact on dealers and the way forward from here.
How has Covid-19 impacted vehicle sales in India and what does the future hold?
1 May 2020
FADA Vice President Vinkesh Gulati tells HTAuto.com that while people at large would still want to go to showrooms to get a feel of a vehicle, the move towards digital is quite inevitable and dealerships will have to adapt.
As car sales go digital, what it means for showroom owners
1 May 2020
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of ₹1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to ₹2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero's own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from ₹1.74 lakh and goes up to ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India's first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
Launched at ₹95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Top Luxury Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Kawasaki Ninja 500

Kawasaki Ninja 500

5.24 Lakhs
Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 74,990
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Super Soco TC Wander

Super Soco TC Wander

1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Moto Guzzi V9

Moto Guzzi V9

14 Lakhs Exp. Price
Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

6 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
