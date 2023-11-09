HT Auto
EICMA 2023: Pininfarina-designed Vmoto APD is a BMW CE 04 challenger EV

EICMA 2023 is witnessing some spectacular products in the form of motorcycles and scooters. Also, the rising number of electric vehicles is reflected in the automotive event as well. Several legacy players and EV startups have showcased their electric scooters and motorcycles, both in concept and production-ready forms. One exciting product at the event is the Vmoto APD electric scooter, which has been designed by Mahindra-owned Pininfarina.

| Updated on: 09 Nov 2023, 11:43 AM
Pininfarina has designed the Vmoto APD electric maxi-scooter with a special focus on aerodynamics.
Pininfarina has designed the Vmoto APD electric maxi-scooter with a special focus on aerodynamics.

Mahindra Group-owned Italian automotive design house Pininfarina has been responsible for designing several exciting vehicles in past. The latest from them comes in the form of Vmoto APD, which is an electric maxi-scooter challenging the BMW CE 04. The electric concept scooter from the Australian brand comes as a concept which looks like a near-production model. Vmoto claims that this would join the company's product lineup in the near future.

Also Read : Anand Mahindra lauds Sachin Tendulkar's take on Pininfarina Battista. Check here

The Vmoto APD grabs attention at the very first glance with its aerodynamic styling. Being a maxi-scooter, it comes with a generously sized saddle and optional storage compartments. The company claims that it has been designed with a special focus on aerodynamics, benefitting from Pininfarina's wind tunnel. It features shart dynamic lines, sleek LED lights, interweaving surfaces and a multicolour bodywork, which deliver a strong sci-fi vibe.

The Vmoto APD gets a sleek tail section, which the manufacturer describes as ‘Kammback’ tail. It has a curved LED taillight that comes with a retro-futuristic touch. There is a bespoke bag that comes as an extension of the saddle, offering space for storing items in addition to the larger and removable rear compartment. Specifications of the electric scooter have not been revealed yet. However, the manufacturer has indicated that a production version of this concept EV will come in 2024.

First Published Date: 09 Nov 2023, 11:43 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Pininfarina electric scooter EV electric mobility electric vehicle EICMA 2023

