Dodge ends an era with last Challenger that zips to 100kmph in 1.66 seconds

| Updated on: 24 Mar 2023, 08:56 AM
Dodge is finally saying bye to its popular conventional fuel muscle car line with the 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170. Believe it or not, this is the last muscle car from Dodge. Stellantis has announced that it will stop producing the ICE versions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger and the Chrysler 300 big sedan by the end of this year.

The Challenger, best known for its rumble and thunder, does not disappoint in its last version as well. Powered by a 6.2-litre supercharged V8 engine, the latest Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is capable enough to deliver a power output of up to 1,025 hp and creates a massive torque of 1,281 Nm. The car can also touch 100 kmph in just 1.66 seconds. The automaker claims that it will be the quickest production car.

Even though, the new Demon 170 comes with wide racing tyres, the model is street legal. To make it a daily usage car, the brand will also offer the model with smaller tyres. Stellantis has aimed to manufacture only 3,300 units of Challenger SRT Demon 170. However, it is unsure if it will be able to tick the box due to supply shortage and limited-time production.

Like it or not, the company is finally transitioning towards electrification and its Canadian manufacturing unit will be revamped to make electric versions of larger cars in 2024. Stellantis has not confirmed if all three models from Dodge will survive or not, however, the brand did tease a Charger Daytona SRT electric concept muscle car in August last year. Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Dodge, shared in a report that though he will miss fuel muscle cars, he is excited to build electric performance vehicles. “It's the end of an era, for sure," he said Monday. “Electric products, they're very fast. Muscle cars, one of the primary ingredients is to be a fast-accelerating car. So I've automatically got the power. Now I've just got to figure out ways to bring all the other elements in of the excitement of the driving experience," Kuniskis was quoted in an AP report.

