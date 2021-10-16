Limited edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse x Jack Daniel’s revealed

To commemorate six years of partnership, the legendary American motorcycle maker Indian Motorcycle, Jack Daniel’s, and Klock Werks Kustom cycles have again come together to roll out a new limited-edition 2022 Challenger Dark Horse Limited motorcycle.

The bike takes inspiration from the Tennessee Rye whiskey and features a limited Rye Metallic paint with gold & green accents.

Not to forget it also gets premium amenities combined with the state-of-the-art technology that Indian bikes are known to feature.

The use of premium-looking Jack Daniel's touches is evident throughout the bike's body. And overall the bike carries forward the unmistakably iconic American muscle design.

At the heart of the bike continues to sit the same 1768cc PowerPlus engine that is known to push out 122 bhp of maximum power and 178 Nm of torque. Some of the key features on the bike include its Pathfinder adaptive LED headlight & driving lights, and more - like the Powerband audio system.

“We’re proud to continue this unique partnership with Jack Daniel’s® and Klock Werks® – two respected brands with whom we share the age-old American ethos of uncompromising quality and craftsmanship," said Aaron Jax, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle.

"The Jack Daniel’s® Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse takes our award-winning bagger to an even higher level, representing the highest levels of premium technology and craftsmanship – just as Jack Daniel’s® has done with its Tennessee Rye whiskey," adds Jax.

Each specific model gets numbered 1-107 along with the corresponding co-branded bike mat. Pricing of the bike is yet to be announced, but it will be priced upwards of the Challenger series that starts at £24,995.