Indian Challenger Dark Horse Front Right View
1/15
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Left View
2/15
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Right View
3/15
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Seat View
4/15
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Suspension View
5/15
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Tank View
View all Images
6/15

Indian Challenger Dark Horse STD

41.78 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Key Specs
Engine1834 cc
View all Challenger Dark Horse specs and features

Challenger Dark Horse STD

Challenger Dark Horse STD Prices

The Challenger Dark Horse STD, is listed at ₹41.78 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Challenger Dark Horse STD Mileage

All variants of the Challenger Dark Horse offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Challenger Dark Horse STD Colours

The Challenger Dark Horse STD is available in 1 colour option: Black.

Challenger Dark Horse STD Engine and Transmission

The Challenger Dark Horse STD is powered by a 1834 cc engine.

Challenger Dark Horse STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Challenger Dark Horse's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW R 18 Transcontinental priced ₹34.73 Lakhs or the Indian Springfield priced ₹41.96 Lakhs.

Challenger Dark Horse STD Specs & Features

The Challenger Dark Horse STD has Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

Indian Challenger Dark Horse STD Price

Challenger Dark Horse STD

₹41.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,97,000
RTO
3,03,760
Insurance
77,428
On-Road Price in Delhi
41,78,188
EMI@89,806/mo
Close

Indian Challenger Dark Horse STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
22.7 L
Ground Clearance
137 mm
Length
2503 mm
Wheelbase
1668 mm
Height
1237 mm
Kerb Weight
388 kg
Saddle Height
672 mm
Width
1063 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19, Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Stroke
96.5 mm
Max Torque
181.4 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1834 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
PowerPlus
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate Assist
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
110 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Single Shock w/ Hydraulic Preload Adjustment / 114 mm
Front Suspension
Inverted Telescopic Fork/ 130mm

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Split
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Indian Challenger Dark Horse STD EMI
EMI80,825 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
37,60,369
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
37,60,369
Interest Amount
10,89,131
Payable Amount
48,49,500

Indian Challenger Dark Horse other Variants

Challenger Dark Horse Bronze Smoke

₹40.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
36,97,472
RTO
3,32,772
Insurance
63,918
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,94,162
EMI@88,000/mo
Close

Challenger Dark Horse Black Smoke

₹40.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
36,97,472
RTO
3,32,772
Insurance
63,918
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,94,162
EMI@88,000/mo
Challenger Dark Horse Icon Riot Orange Smoke

₹41.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,05,600
RTO
3,33,504
Insurance
64,012
On-Road Price in Delhi
41,03,116
EMI@88,192/mo
Challenger Dark Horse Indy Red

₹41.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,07,274
RTO
3,33,655
Insurance
64,032
On-Road Price in Delhi
41,04,961
EMI@88,232/mo
Challenger Dark Horse 112

₹45.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
41,66,000
RTO
3,33,280
Insurance
83,219
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,82,499
EMI@98,496/mo
