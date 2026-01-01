hamburger icon
2025 ChallengerPriceMileageSpecifications
Indian 2025 Challenger Front Right View
1/1

Indian 2025 Challenger STD

39.75 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Indian 2025 Challenger Key Specs
Engine1768 cc
2025 Challenger STD

2025 Challenger STD Prices

The 2025 Challenger STD, is listed at ₹39.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

2025 Challenger STD Mileage

All variants of the 2025 Challenger offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

2025 Challenger STD Colours

The 2025 Challenger STD is available in 1 colour option: Black.

2025 Challenger STD Engine and Transmission

The 2025 Challenger STD is powered by a 1768 cc engine.

2025 Challenger STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 2025 Challenger's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Challenger priced between ₹36.97 Lakhs - 39.99 Lakhs or the BMW R 18 Transcontinental priced ₹34.73 Lakhs.

2025 Challenger STD Specs & Features

The 2025 Challenger STD has Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Indian 2025 Challenger STD Price

2025 Challenger STD

₹39.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
36,12,000
RTO
2,88,960
Insurance
74,524
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,75,484
EMI@85,449/mo
Indian 2025 Challenger STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
22.7 L
Ground Clearance
137 mm
Length
2501 mm
Wheelbase
1668 mm
Additional Storage
68 L
Kerb Weight
381 kg
Height
1346 mm
Saddle Height
672 mm
Width
1075 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19, Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
185 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
122.5 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
96.5 mm
Max Torque
178 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1768 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
PowerPlus
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate Assist
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote Start
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
108 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust / 114mm
Front Suspension
Inverted Telescopic Fork/ 130mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
68 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator, Apple CarPlay Integration, High Beam, Check Engine, Security System, Smart Lean Technology, 15 LED Telltale Indicators, Locking Hard Saddlebags
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Indian 2025 Challenger STD EMI
EMI76,904 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
35,77,935
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
35,77,935
Interest Amount
10,36,292
Payable Amount
46,14,227

Indian 2025 Challenger Alternatives

Indian Challenger

Indian Challenger

36.97 - 39.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
2025 ChallengervsChallenger
BMW R 18 Transcontinental

BMW R 18 Transcontinental

34.73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
2025 ChallengervsR 18 Transcontinental
Indian Challenger Dark Horse

Indian Challenger Dark Horse

37.97 - 41.66 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
2025 ChallengervsChallenger Dark Horse
Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

39.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
2025 ChallengervsStreet Glide
Harley-Davidson Breakout

Harley-Davidson Breakout

31.79 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
2025 ChallengervsBreakout
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

41.96 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
2025 ChallengervsSpringfield

