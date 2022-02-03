hamburger icon
Indian 2025 Challenger Specifications

Indian 2025 Challenger starting price is Rs. 36,12,000 in India. Indian 2025 Challenger is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 1768 cc engine. Indian 2025 Challenger mileage is 18 kmpl.
36.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Indian 2025 Challenger Specs

Indian 2025 Challenger comes with 1768 cc engine. The price of 2025 Challenger starts at Rs. 36.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Indian 2025 Challenger sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes ...Read More

Indian 2025 Challenger Specifications and Features

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
22.7 L
Ground Clearance
137 mm
Length
2501 mm
Wheelbase
1668 mm
Additional Storage
68 L
Kerb Weight
381 kg
Height
1346 mm
Saddle Height
672 mm
Width
1075 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19, Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
185 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
122.5 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
96.5 mm
Max Torque
178 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1768 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
PowerPlus
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate Assist
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote Start
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
108 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust / 114mm
Front Suspension
Inverted Telescopic Fork/ 130mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
68 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator, Apple CarPlay Integration, High Beam, Check Engine, Security System, Smart Lean Technology, 15 LED Telltale Indicators, Locking Hard Saddlebags
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Indian Challenger Dark Horse

Indian Challenger Dark Horse

36.97 - 37.07 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Challenger Dark Horse Specs
Harley-Davidson Breakout

Harley-Davidson Breakout

31.79 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Breakout Specs
Indian Challenger

Indian Challenger

36.97 - 39.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Challenger Specs
BMW R 18 Transcontinental

BMW R 18 Transcontinental

32.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
R 18 Transcontinental Specs
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

32.73 - 33.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Springfield Specs
Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024]

Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024]

41.79 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Road Glide [2024] Specs

Indian 2025 Challenger Variants & Price List

Indian 2025 Challenger price starts at ₹ 36.12 Lakhs .

36.12 Lakhs*
1768 cc
122.5 PS @ 5500 rpm
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Latest Bikes in India 2025

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.92 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Triumph Trident 660

    Triumph Trident 660

    8.12 - 8.49 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Odysse Electric Racer Neo

    Odysse Electric Racer Neo

    52,000 - 63,000
    Check Offers
    Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS

    Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS

    20.39 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Vida VX2

    Vida VX2

    59,490 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Check Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2025

    TVS iQube

    TVS iQube

    94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Yamaha MT-15 V2

    Yamaha MT-15 V2

    1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

    81,001 - 86,051
    Check Offers
    KTM 390 Duke

    KTM 390 Duke

    2.97 Lakhs
    Check Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

    Aprilia SR 175

    Aprilia SR 175

    1.31 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Triumph Thruxton 400

    Triumph Thruxton 400

    2.6 - 2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha MT-09

    Yamaha MT-09

    11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    79,000 Exp. Price
    Check details

