NHAI orders banks to verify FASTag vehicle details, flags mismatch issues

The National Highways Authority of India has asked all FASTag-issuing banks to check and verify the vehicle registration numbers (VRNs) linked to their tags. This comes after several complaints about mismatches between the number recorded by FASTag systems and the actual number plate on vehicles.

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In its statement, NHAI said such errors can create problems in enforcement, allow toll evasion, and may even lead to penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The authority also pointed out that many of these issues are linked to older FASTags issued before they were connected to the VAHAN database. Back then, verification was more manual, which increased the chances of incorrect data being recorded.

NHAI stressed that correct vehicle details are now more important than ever, especially with new tolling systems on the way. The upcoming Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system will depend fully on automatic vehicle identification, without stopping at toll plazas. In such a setup, even actions like sending e-notices to rule-breakers will depend on accurate vehicle data.

To fix this, NHAI has told banks to urgently review all FASTags they have issued. Any tag found linked to a wrong or invalid registration number will be blacklisted, as per government rules.

The step is aimed at improving data accuracy in the FASTag system and ensuring smoother rollout of future tolling technologies, while also reducing misuse.

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