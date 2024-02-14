Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Indian Chieftain Limited on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 37.95 Lakhs.
The on road price for Indian Chieftain Limited top variant goes up to Rs. 38.11 Lakhs in Delhi.
The lowest price model is Indian Chieftain Limited Deepwater Metallic and the most priced model is Indian Chieftain Limited Silver Quartz Metallic.
Indian Chieftain Limited dealers and showrooms in Delhi
Indian Chieftain Limited on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Indian Chieftain Limited is mainly compared to BMW K 1600 GTL which starts at Rs. 28.75 Lakhs in Delhi, Honda Gold Wing which starts at Rs. 27.77 Lakhs in Delhi and Indian Chieftain Classic starting at Rs. 32.45 Lakhs in Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Indian Chieftain Limited Deepwater Metallic ₹ 37.95 Lakhs Indian Chieftain Limited Silver Quartz Metallic ₹ 38.11 Lakhs
