Indian Chieftain Limited Deepwater Metallic

37.95 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Indian Chieftain Limited Key Specs
Engine1890 cc
Max Torque171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Chieftain Limited Deepwater Metallic Latest Updates

Chieftain Limited falls under Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Chieftain Limited Deepwater Metallic (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 37.95 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 20.8 L
  • Length: 2506 mm
  • Engine Type: Thunderstroke 116
    Indian Chieftain Limited Deepwater Metallic Price

    Deepwater Metallic
    ₹37.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1890 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    34,25,556
    RTO
    3,08,300
    Insurance
    60,738
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    37,94,594
    EMI@81,561/mo
    Indian Chieftain Limited Deepwater Metallic Specifications and Features

    Fuel Capacity
    20.8 L
    Length
    2506 mm
    Ground Clearance
    130 mm
    Wheelbase
    1668 mm
    Kerb Weight
    373 kg
    Height
    1372 mm
    Saddle Height
    650 mm
    Width
    1023 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16
    Rear Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Stroke
    113 mm
    Max Torque
    171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    1890 cc
    Clutch
    Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Thunderstroke 116
    No Of Cylinders
    2
    Starting
    Self Start Only,Remote Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    103.2 mm
    Riding Modes
    Sports,Touring,Yes
    Music Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    Exhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Apple CarPlay integration, Highway Bars, Rear Cylinder Deactivation, 100 Watt Audio System with AM/FM, Average Fuel Economy, Ambient Air Temperature, Gear Position Display, Engine Hours Of Operation, Radio Information Display, Check Engine, Security System
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Indian Chieftain Limited Deepwater Metallic EMI
    EMI73,405 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    34,15,134
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    34,15,134
    Interest Amount
    9,89,139
    Payable Amount
    44,04,273

    Indian Chieftain Limited other Variants

    Silver Quartz Metallic
    ₹38.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1890 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    34,40,357
    RTO
    3,09,632
    Insurance
    60,940
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    38,10,929
    EMI@81,912/mo
    Add to Compare
    Indian Chieftain Limited Alternatives

    Honda Gold Wing

    Honda Gold Wing Manual

    27.77 - 39.16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Chieftain Li... vs Gold Wing

