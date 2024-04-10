Chieftain Limited falls under Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Chieftain Limited Deepwater Metallic (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 37.95 Lakhs. The fuel Chieftain Limited falls under Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Chieftain Limited Deepwater Metallic (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 37.95 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Deepwater Metallic is 20.8 L litres. It offers many features like Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, USB Charging Port and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 20.8 L Length: 2506 mm Engine Type: Thunderstroke 116 ...Read MoreRead Less