Chieftain Limited falls under Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Chieftain Limited Deepwater Metallic (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 37.95 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Deepwater Metallic is 20.8 L litres. It offers many features like Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, USB Charging Port and specs like:
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Apple CarPlay integration,
Highway Bars, Rear Cylinder Deactivation, 100 Watt Audio System with AM/FM,
Average Fuel Economy, Ambient Air Temperature, Gear Position Display,
Engine Hours Of Operation, Radio Information Display, Check Engine,
Security System