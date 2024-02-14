Indian Chieftain Limited on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 39.08 Lakhs. The on road price for Indian Chieftain Limited top variant goes up to Rs. 39.25 Lakhs in Kolkata. The lowest price Indian Chieftain Limited on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 39.08 Lakhs. The on road price for Indian Chieftain Limited top variant goes up to Rs. 39.25 Lakhs in Kolkata. The lowest price model is Indian Chieftain Limited Deepwater Metallic and the most priced model is Indian Chieftain Limited Silver Quartz Metallic. Visit your nearest Indian Chieftain Limited dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Indian Chieftain Limited on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Indian Chieftain Limited is mainly compared to BMW K 1600 GTL which starts at Rs. 28.75 Lakhs in Kolkata, Honda Gold Wing which starts at Rs. 27.77 Lakhs in Kolkata and Indian Chieftain Classic starting at Rs. 32.45 Lakhs in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Indian Chieftain Limited Deepwater Metallic ₹ 39.08 Lakhs Indian Chieftain Limited Silver Quartz Metallic ₹ 39.25 Lakhs