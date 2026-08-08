In 2026 BMW K 1600 Bagger or Indian Chieftain Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 Bagger Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Limited Price starts at Rs. 34.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K 1600 Bagger engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. Indian offers the Chieftain Limited in 3 colours. The K 1600 Bagger mileage is around 16.94 kmpl. The Chieftain Limited mileage is around 20 kmpl.
K 1600 Bagger vs Chieftain Limited Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K 1600 bagger
|Chieftain limited
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 35.62 Lakhs
|₹ 34.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.94 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1649 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS PS
|-