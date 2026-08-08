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HomeCompare BikesK 1600 Bagger vs Chieftain Limited

BMW K 1600 Bagger vs Indian Chieftain Limited

In 2026 BMW K 1600 Bagger or Indian Chieftain Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 Bagger Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Limited Price starts at Rs. 34.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K 1600 Bagger engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. Indian offers the Chieftain Limited in 3 colours. The K 1600 Bagger mileage is around 16.94 kmpl. The Chieftain Limited mileage is around 20 kmpl.
K 1600 Bagger vs Chieftain Limited Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS K 1600 bagger Chieftain limited
BrandBMWIndian
Price₹ 35.62 Lakhs₹ 34.26 Lakhs
Mileage16.94 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1649 cc1890 cc
Power160.4 PS PS-

Filters
K 1600 Bagger
BMW K 1600 Bagger
STD
₹35.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Chieftain Limited
Indian Chieftain Limited
Deepwater Metallic
₹34.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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BMW K 1600 Bagger Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
26.5 L20.8 L
Length
2470 mm2506 mm
Wheelbase
1618 mm1668 mm
Height
1340 - 1440 mm1372 mm
Kerb Weight
344 kg373 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm650 mm
Width
1000 mm1023 mm
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
450.5 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph185 kmph
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 6750 rpm-
Stroke
67.5 mm113 mm
Max Torque
180 Nm @ 5250 rpm171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
1649 cc1890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil/Watercooled 4-Stroke In-line 6-Cylinder Engine, Two Overhead Camshafts, Four Valves Per CylinderThunderstroke 116
Clutch
Multiple-disc clutch in oil bathWet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
62
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote StartSelf Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm103.2 mm
Chassis
Bridge-type frame, cast aluminium, load-bearing engine-
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Duolever; central spring strutTelescopic Fork / 119 mm
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad ParaleverSingle Shock w/ Air Adjust / 114 mm / 63 mm ride in
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,DynamicSports,Touring,Yes
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Dynamic ESA, Steering Stabiliser, Tyre Pressure Control, On-board Computer, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Central Locking System, Anti-theft Alarm System, Inner Leg Curve - 1760 mm, 12v Socket, Two-tone Fanfare, Revolution Counter, Electronic Immobiliser, Heated GripsSeat Heating, Handbrake Lever Adjustable, Hill Start Control Pro, Floorboards, Floor Lighting, Radio Software, Glove Compartment, Steering head angel, Castor - 106.4 mmExhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Apple CarPlay integration, Highway Bars, Rear Cylinder Deactivation, 100 Watt Audio System with AM/FM, Average Fuel Economy, Ambient Air Temperature, Gear Position Display, Engine Hours Of Operation, Radio Information Display, Check Engine, Security System
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
10.25 Coloured TFT Screen-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 16 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,20,70037,94,594
Ex-Showroom Price
35,62,00034,25,556
RTO
2,84,9603,08,300
Insurance
73,74060,738
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,27181,560

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