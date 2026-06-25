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Lumax Industries adopts Dassault's 3DEXPERIENCE platform to unify global engineering

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jun 2026, 21:44 pm
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  • Lumax Industries has adopted Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform to connect engineering teams across India, Taiwan and Europe, aiming to improve collaboration and streamline product development.

Lumax
Lumax has initially deployed Dassault Systèmes' "Global Modular Architecture" solution on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for product data management and engineering workflows.
Lumax
Lumax has initially deployed Dassault Systèmes' "Global Modular Architecture" solution on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for product data management and engineering workflows.

Lumax Industries has adopted Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform to integrate its engineering operations across India, Taiwan and Europe as the automotive lighting manufacturer looks to streamline product development.

The platform brings Lumax's engineering teams onto a common digital environment where design data, engineering changes and product structures can be managed through a single system. The company said the move is aimed at improving collaboration between its global teams while providing better visibility across ongoing product development programmes.

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The implementation comes as Lumax expands its focus on advanced automotive lighting technologies, including LED and ADAS-enabled systems. With vehicle lighting becoming increasingly complex, the company said a unified engineering platform will help manage shorter development cycles and growing product requirements.

Lumax has initially deployed Dassault Systèmes' "Global Modular Architecture" solution on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for product data management and engineering workflows. The company plans to use the platform to support future capabilities such as model-based engineering, virtual twin technology and simulation-driven product development.

The deployment was carried out by SOLIZE PARTNERS India, which worked with Lumax to assess its existing engineering processes and standardise workflows before implementing the platform. According to the companies, the exercise was intended to simplify engineering operations and create a scalable digital infrastructure that can support Lumax's future product development requirements.

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First Published Date: 25 Jun 2026, 21:44 pm IST

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