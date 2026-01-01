hamburger icon
Indian Super Scout STD

17.90 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Indian Super Scout Key Specs
Engine1250 cc
Super Scout STD

Super Scout STD Prices

The Super Scout STD, is listed at ₹17.90 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Super Scout STD Mileage

All variants of the Super Scout offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Super Scout STD Colours

The Super Scout STD is available in 2 colour options: Black Smoke With Graphics, Maroon Metallic With Graphics.

Super Scout STD Engine and Transmission

The Super Scout STD is powered by a 1250 cc engine.

Super Scout STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Super Scout's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian 101 Scout priced ₹15.99 Lakhs or the Indian Sport Scout priced ₹14.09 Lakhs.

Super Scout STD Specs & Features

The Super Scout STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Clock, USB Charging Port and Display.

Indian Super Scout STD Price

Super Scout STD

₹17.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,15,000
RTO
1,29,200
Insurance
46,027
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,90,227
EMI@38,479/mo
Indian Super Scout STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Length
2206 mm
Ground Clearance
113 mm
Wheelbase
1562 mm
Height
1226 mm
Kerb Weight
268 kg
Saddle Height
680 mm
Width
916 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tube

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
106.4 PS
Stroke
73.6 mm
Max Torque
108 Nm @ 6300 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
1250 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
104 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks, Travel - 76 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork, Travel - 120 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Indian Super Scout STD EMI
EMI34,631 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
16,11,204
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
16,11,204
Interest Amount
4,66,659
Payable Amount
20,77,863

Indian Super Scout Alternatives

Indian 101 Scout

Indian 101 Scout

15.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Super Scoutvs101 Scout
Indian Sport Scout

Indian Sport Scout

14.09 LakhsEx-Showroom
Super ScoutvsSport Scout
Indian Scout Classic

Indian Scout Classic

14.02 LakhsEx-Showroom
Super ScoutvsScout Classic
Indian Scout Rogue

Indian Scout Rogue

17.28 - 17.41 LakhsEx-Showroom
Super ScoutvsScout Rogue
Harley-Davidson Sportster S

Harley-Davidson Sportster S

18.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
Super ScoutvsSportster S
Triumph Speed Twin 1200

Triumph Speed Twin 1200

12.75 - 15.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Super ScoutvsSpeed Twin 1200

