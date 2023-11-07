In 2024 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Harley-Davidson Fat Bob choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Harley-Davidson Fat Bob choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Price starts at Rs 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Fat Bob engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm PS & 155 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Bob in 3 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Fat Bob mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less