Ducati Diavel 1260 vs Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

In 2024 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Harley-Davidson Fat Bob choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
STD
₹17.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Fat Bob
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Fat Bob 114 BS6
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm-
Stroke
71.5 mm114 mm
Max Torque
129 Nm @ 7500 rpm155 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.0:110.5:1
Displacement
1262 cc1868 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic Control-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT 1262, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, Desmodromic Variable TimingMilwaukee-Eight™ 114
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
106 mm102 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,58,13318,65,743
Ex-Showroom Price
18,49,00016,75,000
RTO
1,47,9201,34,000
Insurance
42,72339,993
Accessories Charges
18,49016,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,23740,102

