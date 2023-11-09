Saved Articles

Ducati Diavel 1260 vs Ducati Panigale V2

In 2024 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Ducati Panigale V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
STD
₹17.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2
STD
₹17.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm155 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
129 Nm @ 7500 rpm104 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.0:112.5:1
Displacement
1262 cc955 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic ControlHydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT 1262, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, Desmodromic Variable TimingSuperquadro L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves, Desmodromic Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
106 mm100 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,58,13319,43,191
Ex-Showroom Price
18,49,00017,49,000
RTO
1,47,9201,39,920
Insurance
42,72341,154
Accessories Charges
18,49013,117
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,23741,766

    Ducati Panigale V4 30th Anniversary 916 will be offered as a single-seater motorcycle.
    EICMA 2023: Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 unveiled as a limited edition model
    9 Nov 2023
    The Ducati Diavel V4 takes visual inspirations from the super exclusive Bentley Batur with a Mulliner colour scheme and more
    Limited Edition Ducati Diavel V4 revealed inspired by the Bentley Batur, only 550 examples to be built
    9 Dec 2023
    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    Ducati said prices will be increased on select motorcycles and variants with effect from January 1, 2024
    Ducati to hike prices on select motorcycles from January 2024
    7 Dec 2023
    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
