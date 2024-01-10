In 2024 BMW S 1000 RR or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BMW S 1000 RR or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs 19.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs 21.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less