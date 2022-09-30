HT Auto
2023 BMW S1000RR is more powerful and aerodynamic than ever

BMW S1000RR is more powerful than the outgoing version. It will be now offered in new colour options.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Sep 2022, 13:49 PM
BMW Motorrad has unveiled the 2023 S1000RR superbike globally. It now gets several upgrades in terms of power output, better aerodynamics, safety features and technology. With the new updates, the BMW S1000RR is now priced at £17,150 in the international market. The motorcycle now also gets three new liveries, which helps in distinguishing the 2023 model from the old models.

The winglets on the front fairing now generate up to 10 kgs of downforce depending on the speed that the rider is doing. This additional weight helps in counteracting the wheelie tendency during acceleration. Also, it means that the traction control does not need to intervene more. Thus, helping riders in achieving faster lap times.

The rear section has been redesigned so that it is lighter and sportier. The number plate holder is also shorter now. As an accessory, there is a new hump cover and an endurance seat.

BMW will now be offering an M battery and a USB charging socket as standard. The 6.5-inch TFT screen now features more functions and a new rev counter display. The TFT screen can be controlled using a Multi-Controller located on the left handlebar.

The motorcycle comes with ABS Pro but now it also gets w Brake Slide Assist and ABS Pro "Slick" setting functions. The new ‘Slick’ setting is made specifically for treadless slick tyres. The new Brake Slide Assist function allows the rider to make the rear slide out before the system kicks in.

The 1,000 cc, four-cylinder engine now produces 210 hp of max power at 13,750 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. The power output has been increased by 2 hp and another change that the manufacturer has done is that there is a new intake port geometry and BMW ShiftCam technology. Moreover, there is a shorter secondary gear ratio for more traction at the rear wheel.

First Published Date: 30 Sep 2022, 13:49 PM IST
TAGS: BMW Motorrad S1000RR Superbike
