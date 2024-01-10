Saved Articles

BMW 2021 S 1000 R vs BMW S 1000 RR

In 2024 BMW 2021 S 1000 R or BMW S 1000 RR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis ...Read More

2021 S 1000 R
BMW 2021 S 1000 R
2021 S 1000 R STD
₹17.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
STD BS6
₹19.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
165 PS @ 11000 rpm206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Stroke
49.7 mm49.7 mm
Max Torque
114 Nm @ 9250 rpm113 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5 : 113.3:1
Displacement
999 cc999 cc
Clutch
Anti-hopping ClutchMultiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement
Engine Type
Water/Oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke In-line Engine, Four Valves per Cylinder, Two Overhead CamshaftsWater/oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinder, BMW ShiftCam
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
80 mm80 mm
No of Cylinders
44
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,92,89721,69,809
Ex-Showroom Price
17,90,00019,50,000
RTO
1,43,2001,56,000
Insurance
41,79744,309
Accessories Charges
17,90019,500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,83546,637

